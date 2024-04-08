TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese workers' real wages
fell in February for a 23rd consecutive month, data showed on
Monday, suggesting higher prices kept up pressure on consumers'
spending appetite.
The wage trend is among the key data the Bank of Japan
examines for pay and inflation outlooks, crucial factors for the
central bank to consider in deciding whether to unwind its
stimulus policy further.
Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer
purchasing power, fell 1.3% in February from a year earlier,
down for 23 straight months, data from the labour ministry
showed. It followed a revised decline of 1.1% in January.
The consumer inflation rate the government uses to calculate
real wages, which includes fresh food prices but excludes rent
or equivalent, grew 3.3%, accelerating from 2.5% in January.
But nominal pay grew at 1.8% in February on the year, for
its fastest increase since last June.
"We will monitor how growth in nominal pay will develop
while price gains are weighing down real wages," a ministry
official said.
Japanese firms agreed to raise wages 5.24% this year, the
biggest increase in 33 years, a survey by the nation's largest
union group Rengo showed last week.
Regular or base salary in February grew 2.2% from a year
earlier, faster than a revised figure in the previous month, the
ministry said.
Special payments, which include bonuses, slipped 5.5%
year-on-year after a revised 12.4% gain in January.
Last month the BOJ scrapped eight years of negative interest
rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy, in a historic
shift away from its focus on reflating growth with decades of
massive monetary stimulus.
Here is preliminary data for monthly incomes and number of
workers in February:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)
-Total cash earnings 282,265 yen ($1,865.84) +1.8
-Monthly wage 277,479 yen +2.0
-Regular pay 258,319 yen +2.2
-Overtime pay 19,160 yen -1.0
-Special payments 4,786 yen -5.5
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)
Overall 50.236 +1.3
-General employees 34.821 +3.5
-Part-time employees 15.415 -3.6
----------------------------------------------------------------
The labour ministry defines "workers" as 1) those employed
for more than one month at a company that employs more than five
people, or 2) those employed on a daily basis or had less than a
one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the
two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that
employs more than five people.
To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
($1=151.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
William Mallard)
- Japan real wages fall for 23rd straight month in Feb