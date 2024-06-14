TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bonds were not traded on Friday as the market waited for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to conclude a policy meeting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield stayed flat at 0.965%.

Yields on other maturities slipped, with two-year JGB yield falling 1.5 basis points to 0.31% and the five-year yield down 2 bps to 0.525%.

The BOJ is expected to keep interest rates steady and consider whether to offer clearer guidance on how it plans to reduce its huge balance sheet, in a slow but steady retreat from its massive monetary stimulus.

A Reuters poll showed nearly two-thirds of economists expect the BOJ to spell out it will start tapering its monthly bond buying, now set around 6 trillion yen.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 3 bps to 1.740%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 2.090%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)