SEC Penalizes Private-Equity Firm OEP $4 Million Over Deal-Info Disclosures

Employees of OEP Capital Advisors sent investors private details about potential deals and other confidential information, violating the private-equity firm's policies, U.S. regulators said.

Nasdaq Set to Beat NYSE in IPO Race for Fifth Year in a Row

U.K. chip designer Arm, which raised $5.2 billion in the year's biggest IPO, was among the companies to debut on Nasdaq.

Construction Loans, Like Holiday Guests, Might Hang Around Too Long

Banks' commercial real-estate lending has grown about as fast as consumer loans so far in 2023. Here's why.

How Food Stocks Spoiled in 2023

Companies making packaged food were among the most notable U.S. stock underperformers of the year, and the causes were many. Next year might look better.

China's Yuan Is Quietly Gaining Ground

The Chinese currency's use abroad has risen sharply. That could complicate the impact of any future Western sanctions.

Pro Take: Fed Hikes, Global Warming Haven't Melted U.S. Ski Jobs

Ski resort employment has surged above prepandemic levels as the hospitality sector overall remains flat.

BOJ to Mull Policy Shift If Sustainable Inflation Becomes Certain

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said the bank would mull a shift away from monetary easing once it becomes confident about achieving its inflation target.

For Much of the World, Inflation Will Be Normal in 2024-Finally

Inflation could be back in central banks' comfort zones by the end of 2024 after multidecade highs in North America and Europe.

The Crypto Queen Pulling the Strings at Binance

Yi He, a former talk-show host, has sweeping control over the crypto giant's marketing and investment divisions. She is also founder Changpeng Zhao's longtime romantic partner.

Sam Altman's Knack for Dodging Bullets-With a Little Help From Bigshot Friends

The OpenAI CEO lost the confidence of top leaders in the three organizations he has directed, yet each time he's rebounded to greater heights.

