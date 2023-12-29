Santa Might Have One Last Gift for Investors

Stocks often rise during the Santa Claus rally period.

2024 Could Be the Year of the Yen

The Bank of Japan waited out the rest of the world's rate hikes, and now the yen is rebounding.

Tobacco Bonds Are on Fire, Defying the Odds

Backed by cigarette sales, they continue to thrive despite high rates and declining smoking.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse for Bankers' Misconduct

The Monetary Authority of Singapore imposed a $3 million penalty on Credit Suisse for failing to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers.

The Dominant Dollar Faces an Oil-Market Backlash

Seeking to reduce their reliance on the U.S. currency, some major emerging economies are dabbling in trading commodities without using the dollar.

Rate Cuts May Offer a Lifeline for Highly Indebted Companies

Companies weighed down with too much debt may be able to avoid bankruptcy in 2024, thanks to an easing in monetary policy the Federal Reserve is expected to unroll in coming months.

Banking Crisis Plays Out at America's Smallest Lenders

Rural community bank are at risk from giant underwater bond portfolios.

Finance Executives Hope Certainty Is Ahead on ESG Disclosures

New environmental, social and corporate-governance disclosure rules can be "mind-blowing," leaving finance executives to determine reporting requirements even as the list of unknowns grows.

SEC Penalizes Private-Equity Firm OEP $4 Million Over Deal-Info Disclosures

Employees of OEP Capital Advisors sent investors private details about potential deals and other confidential information, violating the private-equity firm's policies, U.S. regulators said.

Nasdaq Set to Beat NYSE in IPO Race for Fifth Year in a Row

U.K. chip designer Arm, which raised $5.2 billion in the year's biggest IPO, was among the companies to debut on Nasdaq.

