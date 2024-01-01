LPL Financial to Pay $6 Million to Settle Finra Claims

Brokerage industry regulator Finra alleged the nation's largest independent broker-dealer failed to properly supervise transactions its brokers made and that it sent out inaccurate information to customers.

Private Equity Faces Gloomy Fundraising Forecast for 2024

The giddy years now over, the buyout industry isn't expecting much recovery in the near term as investors pull back.

The Blockbuster Year in Stocks No One Saw Coming

U.S. stocks are ending a topsy-turvy year near records, defying bearish predictions.

How I, and Everyone Else, Got 2023 So Wrong

To invest wisely in 2024, we have to decide why the economy defied expectations.

The Fed Alone Can't Make Gold Sparkle in 2024

Though potential interest-rate cuts are a positive for the precious metal, this year's experience shows that many other factors are at play.

Santa Might Have One Last Gift for Investors

Stocks often rise during the Santa Claus rally period.

2024 Could Be the Year of the Yen

The Bank of Japan waited out the rest of the world's rate hikes, and now the yen is rebounding.

Tobacco Bonds Are on Fire, Defying the Odds

Backed by cigarette sales, they continue to thrive despite high rates and declining smoking.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse for Bankers' Misconduct

The Monetary Authority of Singapore imposed a $3 million penalty on Credit Suisse for failing to prevent or detect misconduct by its relationship managers.

The Dominant Dollar Faces an Oil-Market Backlash

Seeking to reduce their reliance on the U.S. currency, some major emerging economies are dabbling in trading commodities without using the dollar.

