U.K. Retail Sales Slow as Consumers Continue to Struggle

Retail sales growth in the U.K. slowed in January, rising 1.2%, with cost-of-living pressures entering their third year.

German Factory Orders Soar on Aircraft Purchases

German manufacturing orders unexpectedly rose 8.9% in December, driven by bumper aircraft purchases, although excluding larger orders they still fell, reflecting a difficult economic environment.

China Stocks Notch Best Day in Years on Beijing Action

Chinese shares notched their best day in years after Beijing signaled its intent to prop up the battered equities market, including by directing a sovereign-wealth fund to boost holdings.

BOJ to Mull Ending Stock-Buying Program When Inflation Goal in Sight, Gov. Says

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday that the bank would discuss the possibility of ending its stock-buying program when it becomes confident about achieving sustainable 2% inflation.

RBA Shifts to Neutral Stance on Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia moved to a more neutral stance on interest rates but pointedly reminded markets not to rule out the prospect of a further interest rate increase if inflation remains sticky.

Looming Rate Cuts Make Bonds Attractive, Even After Recent Rallies

The prospect of significant interest-rate cuts by both the Fed and the ECB promise solid returns for bond investors in 2024, according to Jupiter Asset Management.

America Wanted a Homegrown Solar Industry. China Is Building a Lot of It.

China's biggest solar companies are expanding in the U.S., where they will reap generous government subsidies.

Luxury Retailers Are Buying Out Their Landlords

The parent companies of Prada and Gucci are among those spending hundreds of millions of dollars for Fifth Avenue properties.

Why London's Wealthy Are Renting Instead of Buying

Many well-heeled buyers now favor renting over purchasing property, as home prices and sales continue to stall across the city.

Appeals Court Questions U.S. Regulators' Authority Over Private Funds

Federal panel hears Wall Street challenge to new rules for private equity, hedge funds.

