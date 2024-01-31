S&P 500 Backs Off Record After Tech Shares Drop

Investors parsed earnings from tech giants and companies including UPS for signs of how consumers and corporate spending are holding up.

China Factory Activity Contracts for Fourth Straight Month

A lackluster start to the year points to limits in exports' ability to drive growth as real estate struggles.

Negative Takes on China's Economy Are Disappearing From the Internet

Chinese authorities are warning against denigrating the economy, and urging officials to highlight its "bright prospects."

Europe Regulates Its Way to Last Place

From mergers to artificial intelligence, the EU's aggressive rule making hampers its ability to compete with China and the U.S.

Australian Inflation Eased Sharply in Fourth Quarter

Inflation pressures across the Australian economy dissipated quickly through the final three months of last year, giving the Reserve Bank of Australia a strong case to keep interest rates on hold at its first policy meeting for 2024.

BOJ Discussed Possibility of Ending Negative Rates

The Bank of Japan's policy board discussed the possibility of ending negative interest rates in the near future, according to a summary of opinions from its latest January meeting.

China's Latest Stock Market Remedy Is Another Small Fix

China's suspension of restricted share lending is the latest in a series of small measures aimed at restoring confidence in local stocks, which analysts don't expect will do much to address the larger forces roiling markets in the long run.

Job Quitting Fell 12% Last Year-and That's Bad News for the Economy

Fewer resignations suggest that workers might have less confidence in the labor market amid news of high-profile layoffs and expected slower growth.

Consumer confidence climbs to 2-year high as inflation slows and economy keeps growing

Consumer confidence jumped in January to a two-year high of 114.8, a survey showed, reflecting slower inflation, a record stock market and improved growth in the economy.

IMF sees inflation retreating as it boosts global economic growth outlook

The global economy is showing surprising strength in the face of global political crises, the International Monetary Fund said, in a new update to its World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

