Fitch Ratings Cuts China Outlook

Fitch Ratings analysts have revised their outlook for China's long-term foreign debt to negative, citing rising risks to public finances.

S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Inflation Data

Government-bond yields slipped, while gold prices clinched a third consecutive record close.

4 things Wall Street will watch for when the Fed releases minutes of March meeting

Here's what investors will be watching for when the Federal Reserve releases minutes of its March policy meeting.

Private-Equity Fundraising Shows Signs of Small Rebound in the First Quarter

Firms globally raised about $156 billion through the three months ended in March, slightly outpacing the past few years.

Australia to Toughen Merger Rules

Australia plans to toughen its corporate merger rules amid regulators' and public concerns that market concentration is restricting competition in key industries and adding to inflation.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to Keep Rates at Restrictive Level

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate steady, but signaled that the rate will need to remain restrictive for some time given that inflation remains high.

BOJ Will Consider Policy Change If Weak Yen Causes Inflation Overshoot

The Bank of Japan would consider a policy response if the yen's weakness causes inflation to rise sharply higher, Gov. Kazuo Ueda said.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

Bank of America says the copper supply crisis is here

Copper was thought to be headed toward a supply crisis as the world adopts electric vehicles and other greenification measures.

Hamas, Israel Remain Far Apart on Gaza Cease-Fire Deal

Israel and Hamas are considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire but mediators caution that the two sides remain far from a deal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 0315ET