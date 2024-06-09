Below are the most important global events likely to affect FX and bond markets in the coming week starting June 10.

An interest-rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday will be the highlight of the week, with interest rates fully expected to stay on hold, leaving the focus on any clues about whether rates could be lowered in the coming months. Further U.S. economic data will also be watched, alongside inflation figures from eurozone countries and Scandinavia.

Japan's central bank decision will be the main focus in Asia, with traders also watching interest-rate announcements from China, Thailand and Taiwan.

Growth data for Japan are also in focus as markets seek insights into the Japanese economy to get a better grasp of the Bank of Japan's monetary-policy prospects. The Bank of Thailand's decision will draw keen attention amid speculation that it might be the first central bank in Asia to cut rates.

Other data on tap include inflation figures out of China and India, plus labor-market data from Australia.

U.S.

The U.S. Federal Reserve announces a decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged as inflation remains too high to contemplate cutting them just yet.

This will leave investors focusing keenly on its 'dot plot'--or rate forecasts--and on any comments that could give clues on the likely timing of a first rate cut, particularly whether this could come as soon as September.

"A rate cut [on Wednesday] is highly unlikely and is priced in with a negligible likelihood. That said, upcoming figures are set to have an impact on the rhetoric of the central bank and on its updated macroeconomic projections," analysts at UniCredit Research said in a note.

Recent U.S. data have been mixed, with the latest monthly non-farm payrolls data for May coming in well above forecasts, even though data prior to that gave some signs of the economy slowing.

More evidence of a weakening economy will be required before policymakers opt to begin the process of lowering rates, while some analysts say the Fed might not cut rates at all this year after the latest strong jobs data.

Recent interest-rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank have encouraged investors to bet on a U.S. rate cut in September, with money markets still pricing in a sizeable chance of this.

"Incoming data should give the Fed confidence that the economy is cooling, but it needs more evidence of disinflation to cut," Bank of America economists said in a note.

U.S. inflation data for May are due on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed decision, and will garner particularly close attention.

The University of Michigan preliminary consumer survey for June on Friday will also provide a potentially key indication of whether or not the economy is slowing heading into the summer.

U.S. producer prices data for May on Thursday will be watched for indications on pipeline inflationary pressures, alongside weekly jobless claims on the same day, while U.S. trade data are due on Friday.

The U.S. will sell new three-year Treasury notes on Monday, and reopen 10-year notes (with 9-year and 11 months of residual maturity) on Tuesday. It will also reopen 30-year bonds (with 29-year and 11 months of residual maturity) on Thursday. The total amount on offer at these auctions is $119 billion.

LATIN AMERICA

Brazilian inflation data for May are due on Tuesday.

EUROZONE

The European Central Bank announced a first cut in interest rates since 2019 at its June meeting, but it raised its forecasts for inflation and was vague on when it was likely to reduce rates further. Policymakers reiterated that future moves would be dependent on upcoming data and the outlook for inflation.

"The [ECB] is expected to focus on the inflationary outlook and related data to inform any future actions, rather than committing to a fixed timeline," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at European Digital Wealth manager Moneyfarm in a note.

Final inflation figures for May are due from Germany on Wednesday, for Spain on Thursday and France on Friday. Eurozone industrial production figures for April are due on Thursday and trade data on Friday.

Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, said the ECB's data-dependency guidance will certainly make both bonds and currencies more sensitive to any upcoming key data releases.

The Netherlands and Finland will hold bond auctions on Tuesday. Germany also auctions EUR4 billion in 10-year Bunds. Italy's mid-month BTP auction is scheduled for Thursday.

U.K.

U.K. jobs data on Tuesday will be closely watched, particularly evidence on whether wage inflation remains elevated, as investors contemplate whether or not the Bank of England will cut interest rates in August. Monthly gross domestic product data for April on Wednesday will also give clues on the performance of the economy.

Industrial output figures for April will also be released on Wednesday, while the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' latest house-price survey is released on Thursday.

Beyond the data, focus will remain on politics as the U.K. gears up for a general election on July 4, which is widely expected to result in victory for the opposition Labour Party.

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans a syndicated launch of the 4.25% July 2034 gilt in the week starting on June 10, subject to demand and market conditions, and plans to sell a March 2045 index-linked gilt on Wednesday.

SCANDINAVIA

May inflation data for Norway are due on Monday and monthly gross domestic product data for April on Wednesday. These come against a backdrop of relatively high inflation and strong economic growth which leads analysts to expect that an interest-rate cut from Norges Bank is still some way off.

Analysts at SEB expect inflation to fall, with the CPI adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products, or CPI-ATE, annual rate dropping to 4.1% in May, from 4.4% in April and below Norges Bank's estimate. SEB forecasts annual CPI will drop to 3.2% from 3.6%.

"We predict that inflation in Norway will be stickier than in most other countries on the back of high wage growth but see downside risks to Norges Bank's forecast."

Sweden releases May inflation data on Friday and monthly gross domestic product data for April on Monday, both against a very different backdrop from Norway.

The Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, already started cutting interest rates in May due to a weak economy and slowing inflation, with another cut at its next meeting on June 27 looking a possibility.

"We see CPIF [CPI at constant interest rates] inflation at 2.0% year-on-year in May. This is a full 0.6% points below the Riksbank's view. We expect inflation to fall further in June and stay below the 2% target thereafter," economists at Nordea said in a note.

"A rate cut in June cannot be ruled out completely, especially as the Swedish krona has strengthened recently. In any case, it supports our view of more rate cuts during H2 2024 than the Riksbank is currently signalling," they said.

Norway will conduct a bond auction on Wednesday. On Thursday, Sweden will hold an inflation-linked bond auction, its last one for linkers before the summer break.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland will hold its monthly bond auction on Wednesday.

JAPAN

A big week for Japan kicks off with final estimates for first-quarter GDP, which might confirm that the world's third-largest economy contracted at the start of the year.

Initial estimates showed that the Japanese economy shrank in the first three months of 2024, extending a rough patch, and signaled that domestic inflation fueled by a weak yen is hurting consumer demand.

That will be followed by the main event: the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision on Friday. While the Japanese central bank is widely expected to hold its policy rate unchanged in a range of 0%-0.1%, some analysts anticipate the BOJ might set out a reduction in its purchases of Japanese government bonds as part of a quantitative tightening process by the central bank.

The window for policy tightening is starting to close, said Capital Economics, which thinks inflation will slow more sharply than the BOJ is expecting. CE doesn't see the central bank raising rates beyond July.

BOJ policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura said recently that he is still not fully confident that wages and inflation will keep growing, adding that it is appropriate for the bank to maintain its current monetary policy for the time being. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has also reiterated that the central bank could make further adjustments to its monetary policy if inflation grows in line with its projections.

"If there are changes to the economic and price outlook or risks surrounding that, they can also be a reason to move interest rates," Ueda told a parliamentary committee on June 4.

CHINA

On Wednesday, China's consumer- and producer-price data will likely indicate inflationary pressures midway through the second quarter.

The May figures will help shed light on the impact of the Chinese government's recent policy measures to help boost tepid consumption. Economists expect to see steady consumer inflation and some improvement in producer prices.

A WSJ poll of economists puts consumer inflation at 0.3% in May, unchanged from the prior month, and projects the producer-price index to fall 1.5%, compared with a decline of 2.5% in April.

Barclays economists expect the CPI data to show easing prices of vegetable and fruit but an uptick in pork and energy prices. PPI likely strengthened thanks to rising prices of commodities like copper and iron ore, plus a low base effect, they said.

"While inflation is likely to remain low in the second quarter, it should begin to pick up in the second half of the year," ING economists said.

Credit data will also be released during the week.

