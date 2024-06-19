STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) -

Sweden's National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday economic growth of 1.0% and headline inflation of 1.8% in 2024, and predicted the central bank's policy interest rate would stand at 3.00% at the end of the year.

The think tank's previous forecasts, from March, were for 0.8% growth and 1.9% inflation.

"Household consumption continues to develop weakly in the near future, but rises clearly towards the end of the year," the NIER said in a statement.

"GDP growth in Sweden was high in the first quarter of this year, but this is considered to have been temporary. Unemployment continues to rise," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)