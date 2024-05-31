STORY: From the all-important monthly U.S. employment report, to a likely European Central Bank rate cut...

These are the stories to watch in business and finance in the coming week.

:: Jobs cooling in the U.S.?

The monthly U.S. employment report is out on June 7.

Investors had been worried that an overly strong economy might prevent the Fed from lowering rates this year.

But the employment report could prove the economy is losing steam if it shows the slowdown in job creation has continued.

Policymakers have urged patience on rate cuts - they want to see several months of data to be sure inflation is heading back towards their 2% target.

:: Markets watch India's election

India's six-week-long national election is in its final stages, with votes due to be counted on June 4.

Investors are gearing up for a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

which they see as providing political stability and continuity to support sustained economic growth.

Indian equities, already trading at lofty valuations, could get another boost if he remains in power.

:: Oil exporters to meet

The price of crude oil is up 10% year-on-year and intensifying Middle East tensions are keeping the market nervous.

A lot is riding on the outlook for growth and, therefore, demand for fuel.

The world's biggest oil exporters are expected to maintain their existing supply cuts at a meeting on June 2.

:: ECB expected to cut

The ECB is all but certain to become the first major central bank to cut interest rates this cycle on June 6.

Policymakers have practically promised to lower the bank's key rate by 25 basis points.

So all focus will be on hints about what happens next.

Traders are confident that the ECB will cut rates multiple times this year compared to its U.S. and British peers.