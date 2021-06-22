Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of Fed chairman's testimony

HANOI, June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday
as the dollar paused for breath ahead of highly-anticipated
testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell,
making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week
flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on
Monday as markets looked to Powell's testimony for further
guidance.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.2% at $9,201.50 a tonne, as of 0543 GMT, while the
most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange advanced 0.9% to 67,360 yuan ($10,418.21) a
tonne.
"If the (ShFE) price remains below 70,000 this week,
downstream purchases may still be relatively active, which may
form a certain supporting effect on copper prices," said Huatai
Futures in a note.
"But on the other hand, the pressure on the supply side is
relatively high, mainly due to the pressure of state reserves
selling and the continuous rebound of treatment charges prices,"
the company said, adding that copper was expected to be volatile
in the coming sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000
tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus
in February, the International Copper Study Group said.
* The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 15,600 tonnes
in April from a shortfall of 17,100 tonnes in March,
International Nickel Study Group data showed.
* The speculative net long in ShFE copper declined to 5.1%
of open interest on Monday, the lowest since Nov. 19 and was
down from 7.3% on Friday, Marex Analytics data showed.
* LME nickel rose 1.5% to $17,705 a tonne and ShFE
nickel climbed 3% to 132,020 yuan a tonne. ShFE
aluminium advanced 1.3% to 18,580 yuan a tonne and ShFE
tin rose 1.5% to 201,630 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4656 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips,
Aditya Soni)