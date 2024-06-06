Currencies: the ECB's -0.25% has no effect on the eve of the NFP

The ECB meeting did not electrify FOREX, which is sticking to its previous day's positions: the change in the $-Index is not even measurable (less than 0.05%), as it stagnates at around 104.20 (after oscillating between 104.10 and 104.30).



The 25-point cut announced by the ECB, to 3.75%, was widely expected ('in the money') and could be a 'one shot': Christine Lagarde rules out the start of a 'cycle' of rate cuts... which seems logical given the increase in inflation forecasts (to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025), which 'is likely to remain close to current levels until the end of the year' as wage growth remains strong and the job market continues to expand.

The ECB will pass its turn in July and re-examine macro data in September, for the time being maintaining its growth forecast at +0.9% in 2024 and +1.4% in 2025.



The ECB meeting overshadowed retail sales in the eurozone: 'CVS' volume fell by 0.5% according to Eurostat, after rises of 0.7% and 0.6% respectively in March.



The dollar lost 0.2% against the yen and the Swiss franc, but remained stable against the pound.



The US figures of the day played little part on the eve of the release of the NFP (employment figures), yet the Labor Department reported 229,000 new jobless claims in the US in the week to May 27, up 8,000 on the previous week, which was revised upwards from 219,000 to 221,000.

The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 222,250, down an anecdotal 750 on the previous week.







