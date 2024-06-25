June 25 (Reuters) -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LONDON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Perspectives on U.S. Monetary Policy and Bank Capital Reform" before a Policy Exchange event, in London. – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve releases pre-recorded opening remarks of Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman to the Midwest Cyber Workshop hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis, Chicago and Kansas City. – 1810 GMT NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the economic outlook before an Economic Club of New York luncheon. – 1600 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 HELSINKI – Keynote speech by ECB chief economist Philip R. Lane at Bank of Finland's 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference on monetary policy in low and high inflation environments in Helsinki, Finland. – 1040 GMT

HELSINKI - Bank of Finland's 3rd International Monetary Policy Conference on Monetary Policy in Low and High Inflation Environments. Speakers include Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta and ECB chief economist Philip R. Lane. – 0930 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

BRATISLAVA - ECB policymaker and Slovak central bank governor Peter Kazimir presents the Slovak central bank's updated macro outlook. – 0800 GMT FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB Board member Frank Elderson on banking supervision at conference by Allen & Overy in Neu Isenburg, Germany. – 1215 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva holds a briefing on the conclusion of the Article IV consultation on the US economy. – 1900 GMT

LONDON – Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0930 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates virtually in a discussion before the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Leadership Council Conference. – 1600 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will visit Almedalen and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy in the podcast "Makromorgon," arranged by SEB. – 0630 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will visit Almedalen and discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a seminar arranged by the Swedish Association of Industrial Employers. – 0715 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy in a panel discussion organized by Swedbank. – 0930 GMT PARIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Global Interdependence Center/Banque de France "Central Banking Series: Paris" conference – 1000 GMT.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in Petersberger Sommer-Dialog in Königswinter (Bonn), Germany. – 1315 GMT

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York provides recording of panel remarks of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams before a closed Per Jacobsson Lecture Govenors' Panel organized by the Bank for International Settlements in Basel Switzerland. – 1300 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 1

SINTRA, Portugal - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking – 1800 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

TUESDAY, JULY 2

SINTRA, Portugal - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in a policy panel before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking 2024, in Sintra, Portugal. – 1330 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Banco Central do Brasil Governor Roberto Campos Neto speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal. – 1330 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 SINTRA, Portugal - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in "Panel 2: Drivers of Equilibrium Interest Rates" before the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking 2024, in Sintra, Portugal. – 1030 GMT

FRANKFURT – South Africa Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking – 1230 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on June 26 - 0730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 11-12, 2024 – 1800 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington. WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in virtual event, "FedListens: Exploring Challenges Facing the Childcare Industry, Working Parents, and Employers."

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a discussion on economic inclusion before the National Credit Union Administration Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Summit – 1530 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, JULY 18 DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan gives opening remarks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 1745 GMT.

DALLAS - (INVITED) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks before the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – 2330 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

DALLAS - The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta hold second and final day of the "Exploring Conventional Bank Funding Regimes in an Unconventional World" conference. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks. – 1645 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 31)

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 31)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 13 and 14 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 30-31 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

** STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for August 2024 - 0730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 30-July 31, 2024 - 1800 GMT

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 19 August 2024 - 0730 GMT

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

** OSLO - Speech by Norway central bank Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0800 GMT.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank General Council meeting. – 1300 GMT

