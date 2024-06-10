By Hans Bentzien and Ed Frankl

The European Central Bank should act cautiously after its first interest-rate cut in five years, the Bundesbank's president said Monday.

"There remains high uncertainty about future economic and price developments," Joachim Nagel said in a speech in Leipzig.

"I don't see us on a mountain summit that we will inevitably descend. Rather I see us on a ridge where we still have to find the right point for the further descent," he said.

The ECB made clear at last week's policy meeting that its rate decisions would be data-dependent and decided from meeting to meeting, Nagel added.

