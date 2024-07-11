MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Germany CPI; UK GDP, trade, industrial production; trading updates from Wood Group, Severn Trent, DCC

Opening Call:

European stock futures advanced, tracking U.S. and Asian equities higher. The dollar edged lower; Treasury yields were little changed; while oil and gold futures rose.

Equities:

Stock futures pushed higher early Thursday as traders seem more confident that U.S. interest-rate cuts are on their way. During two days of congressional testimony this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made the beginning of a pivot on interest rates

Still, for veteran observers of the central bank, the latest comments were notable because they indicate the bar for reducing rates may be lower than it was just a few months ago.

"The tide has turned," said former Fed governor Laurence Meyer in a note to clients on Wednesday. Powell was careful to avoid pre-committing to coming moves by dropping calendar-based hints, having been burned by disappointing inflation readings earlier this year. But his comments suggest he thinks "inflation is back on track" while the labor market "is on the edge of an unwanted slowdown," Meyer said.

Traders and analysts will get more clues on the outlook for rates later today, when the U.S. consumer-price index for June offers the next big look at inflation.

Forex:

Today's U.S. CPI data will be important for financial markets, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said. Consensus is for another 0.2% on-month increase in core CPI, CBA noted.

Such an outcome will likely embed current market pricing for two Fed rate cuts by year--end, and USD could weaken modestly, CBA added.

Bonds:

Yields on U.S. government debt finished little changed Wednesday after Fed Chair Powell produced no surprises in his messaging about the interest-rate outlook during a second day of congressional testimony.

Meanwhile, Treasury's $39 billion auction of 10-year notes was met with "very strong" bidding by non-dealers, BMO Capital Markets said.

Energy:

Oil's gains appear to have been driven by expectations that oil supply will tighten later this year, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday a larger-than-expected 3.4-million-barrel drawdown of U.S. crude inventories for the week ending July 5. Some forecasters expect higher oil prices owing to slower production growth, he said.

-

The seaborne coking coal market has a history of disruptions that should perhaps start to be factored into prices, said CBA analyst Vivek Dhar.

"There is a credible argument that a supply disruption premium should be introduced in coking coal markets given the consistent underperformance of seaborne coking coal supply," Dhar said.

Over the past 10 years, annual supply has fallen short of miners' guidance by roughly 6.3% on average. "And the risk that Australia's coal production falls short again has risen with the Bureau of Meteorology officially moving to La Nina 'watch'--implying a 50% chance of La Nina developing this winter or spring," Dhar said.

Metals:

Gold edged higher early Thursday, supported by expectations for Fed rate cuts. Market participants finally got dovish comments that they wanted to hear from Fed Chair Powell, said Matt Simpson, market analyst at FOREX.com and City Index, noting Powell's latest congressional testimony.

They're now hoping that a soft set of U.S. CPI data released later today will be the "icing on their dovish cake," Simpson added.

--

Lithium prices are unlikely to have reached a nadir, Goldman Sachs said. Not only has the price collapse failed to result in production cutbacks, but more projects are being proposed, GS added.

"Direct lithium extraction is also set to become a commercial reality outside China" later this year. GS highlights that lithium auctions have each achieved a lower price than the last since mid-April and expects price weakness to continue through 2025.

--

Iron ore rose slightly in Asian trading, likely in technical adjustment after prices fell for three straight sessions this week.

Markets are likely looking ahead to China's Third Plenum meeting next week for potential policies to boost demand for steel, which requires iron ore for its production, StoneX Intelligence said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

What's Behind Powell's Latest Shift on Rates

It didn't move markets, but during two days of congressional testimony this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made the beginning of a pivot on interest rates that might prove more durable than one that sparked a big market rally at the end of last year.

Around December, Powell and several colleagues signaled they could begin the process of dialing interest rates down as soon as the middle of the year if inflation, which cooled notably in the second half of last year, continued on that path. When Powell testified on Capitol Hill in March, he allowed that the Fed was "not far" from achieving the confidence it needed to cut rates.

Wall Street is becoming more skeptical of artificial-intelligence hype helping to power stocks

After 18 months of hyping up artificial intelligence and its potentially transformative impact on both corporate profits and human productivity, Wall Street appears to be turning more skeptical.

Analysts have been lately taking a hard look at the numbers underpinning the technology. What they found is that the massive investment in capital expenditures being undertaken by "hyperscalers" - that is, massive companies like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com AMZN and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL with large cloud-services businesses - could take longer to pay off than expected, if ever.

Germany to Remove Huawei From Mobile Networks

Germany will remove Chinese components from the country's 5G mobile networks by the end of 2029, ending years of debate that had left the country dragging far behind allies in addressing what the U.S. has warned was a key vulnerability.

Under a draft agreement with the government, Germany's main telecoms operators have agreed to remove components made by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE from their core networks-the most sensitive part of a mobile network-by the end of 2026, people familiar with the deal said.

France's Macron, Still Defiant, Bides His Time on New Prime Minister

PARIS-When French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections last month he billed the vote as a moment of "clarification" for a nation caught in a distortion field of rhetoric from the far ends of the political spectrum.

Now the votes are in, and France is saddled with the most divided National Assembly in the history of its modern republic. After taking a few days to ponder this outcome, Macron broke his silence on Wednesday with a public letter that called for yet another period of national soul-searching-this time to identify principles that might guide the new lawmakers. Only then, the president said, would he get on with the business of naming a prime minister to run the country.

Archegos Founder Bill Hwang Found Guilty on Fraud Charges

Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management, was convicted Wednesday of manipulating stock prices and defrauding banks in a scheme that minted him a multibillion-dollar fortune before his firm collapsed in March 2021.

A New York federal jury found Hwang guilty of 10 out of 11 counts related to running a criminal conspiracy and committing securities and wire fraud. Patrick Halligan, Archegos's former finance chief, was also found guilty for charges related to his role. The convictions have the potential to put Hwang, age 60, and Halligan, age 47, in prison for more than a decade.

Apple Stock Jumps. Its Next Big Opportunity Is Not AI.

Artificial intelligence may be the phrase of the moment in big tech, but Apple has a giant opportunity in advertising, said some analysts.

Needham analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina raised their price target on Apple stock to $260 from $220, and reiterated a Buy rating on Wednesday. They cited the company's $110 billion share-repurchase authorization, while peers are devoting dollars to Generative AI instead.

BMW Recalls More Than 394,000 Vehicles Over Air-Bag Problem

BMW North America is recalling more than 394,000 vehicles to replace malfunctioning air bags that could explode upon deployment, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

The German carmaker's recall includes 3 Series sedan and sports-wagon models from between 2006 and 2012 that may have been equipped with faulty front air bags from Takata. A former auto-parts supplier, Takata was at the center of one of the largest U.S. recalls in history because of its defective air bags linked to deadly explosions.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Thursday

06:00/GER: Jun CPI

06:00/ROM: Jun CPI

06:00/UK: May Index of production

06:00/UK: May UK trade

06:00/UK: May Index of services

06:00/UK: May Monthly GDP estimates

07:00/SVK: May Construction production

08:00/FRA: Jul IEA Oil Market Report

08:30/UK: 2Q Bank of England Credit Conditions Survey

08:30/UK: 2Q Bank of England's Bank Liabilities Survey

09:00/CRO: Jun PPI

09:00/MLT: May Industrial Production Index

10:00/IRL: Jun CPI

11:30/UK: Jun NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

15:59/UKR: Jun CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 0016ET