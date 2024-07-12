MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Trading updates from Aker Solutions, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Ashmore Group

Opening Call:

European stock futures little changed; Asian equities broadly lower; the dollar strengthened; Treasury yields gained; while oil rose and gold futures declined.

Equities:

Stock futures in Europe were treading water after data released Thursday showed U.S. price pressures easing deepening the market's confidence that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly indicated that given the latest inflation and employment data, she now supports cutting interest rates, but she wouldn't comment on timing.

Growing certainty that rate cuts were near led investors in the U.S. to trim bets on big tech leaders and rush into beaten-down corners of the market from industrials to small caps that could benefit from falling rates.

"Rotation is the lifeblood of a bull market," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "This is great news."

Investors are looking ahead to earnings season kicking off later today with reports from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Data released earlier today showed that China's exports grew more than expected in June, while imports fell unexpectedly in another sign of weak domestic demand.

Forex:

Sterling could extend its gains if the dollar continues to fall after Thursday's lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data increased prospects of a Fed interest-rate cut as early as September, XTB said.

"We expect a broad-based dollar decline on the back of this surge in rate-cut expectations," XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

Sterling should be among the top beneficiaries of dollar weakness since the U.K. real yield adjusted for inflation remains higher than elsewhere at 3.25%, she said, adding that Sterling could now rise towards $1.30.

--

U.S. dollar gained, buoyed by prospects for Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential election later this year.

Trump looks like he has a good chance at becoming the U.S. president, and given his policies are pro-growth and inflationary the greenback could continue to find support on dips, Maybank analysts said.

Bonds:

Treasurys aggressively rallied on Thursday, sending yields tumbling, after more signs of easing inflation bolstered the market-implied chances of a Fed interest-rate cut by September.

Fed-funds futures traders now see an 84.6% chance that the Fed will cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point by September, up from 69.7% on Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Energy:

Oil rose, buoyed by positive market sentiment. This mood has been spurred by signs of strong U.S. summer demand, ANZ Research analysts said.

U.S. jet fuel demand, on a four-week moving average, has risen to its highest level for this time of year since 2019, while gasoline demand has jumped to the highest since 2021 seasonally, the analysts noted.

Metals:

Gold edged lower in a likely technical correction after underlying gold futures rose 1.8% overnight.

However, lower-than-expected U.S. CPI data released overnight are exacerbating the precious metal's rally after softer employment data had already bolstered expectations of a September start to the Fed's rate-cut cycle, TD Securities said.

--

Copper prices edged lower as rising inventories continue to weigh on sentiment. Stockpiles of the red metal in London Metal Exchange warehouses rose 5.8% on Thursday to the highest level since October 2021, ANZ Research analysts said. Any further strength in China's imports of commodities could support markets, they added.

--

Iron ore gained on improved broader sentiment for Chinese assets as markets are anticipating economic reforms at China's upcoming Third Plenum, analysts at StoneX Market Intelligence said.

However, volatility in the iron ore market was still expected due to the pessimism over the construction sector, they added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Economists Say Inflation Would Be Worse Under Trump Than Biden

Donald Trump loves to remind voters that President Biden has overseen the highest inflation in 40 years.

But don't count on Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, to bring inflation down faster than Biden if he wins the presidential election in November.

China Eyes Key Tax Reform to Fill Up Local Government Coffers

For years, Beijing has been mulling a tax revamp to plug gaps in local government funding, with not much to show for it. As top government officials gather next week for a once-in-five-years meeting to plot long-term economic strategy, economists are zeroing in on a possible breakthrough to the longstanding problem: how China taxes consumers.

Chinese state media have for months hinted that policymakers are considering reforming consumption tax. Doing so could create a new income stream for cash-strapped regional governments. Unlike other taxes, consumption tax revenue currently goes exclusively into the central government's coffers.

Fed's Daly says U.S. economic data now justify an interest-rate cut

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Thursday that she now supports cutting interest rates.

"With the information we have received today, which includes data on employment, inflation, [gross domestic product] growth and the outlook for the economy, I see it as likely that some policy adjustments will be warranted," Daly said in a roundtable with reporters.

Is a stock-market rotation under way? Small caps surge as Magnificent Seven are punished after cool CPI reading.

It wasn't a magnificent day to be a hedge fund long megacap tech stocks and short the rest of the market, after a cooler-than-expected June consumer-price index reading on Thursday appeared to spark a rotation into previously unloved sectors.

"What you're seeing today is hedge funds blowing up," Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisers, said in a phone interview, referring to popular strategies centered on going long large-cap tech stocks and betting against other areas of the market, including small- and midcap stocks.

SoftBank Group Buys British AI Chip Company Graphcore

SoftBank Group has acquired U.K. semiconductor company Graphcore, the latest in a series of steps taken by the Japanese tech investment company in the artificial-intelligence field.

The Bristol-based chip company, which specializes in AI, said that it is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group and will continue to operate under the Graphcore name.

Amazon Faces Potential U.K. Probe Over Treatment of Grocery Suppliers

A U.K. government agency said Amazon.com risks a formal investigation if the e-commerce giant doesn't improve its treatment of grocery suppliers, a sign that regulators on the other side of the Atlantic are ready to step up scrutiny of the company's market power and labor practices.

The Groceries Code Adjudicator, the watchdog that regulates relationships between grocery retailers and their direct suppliers in Britain, said that fewer than half of Amazon's suppliers felt the company complied with its code of practice, according to a recent survey.

Elon Musk Scores Win Against Former Twitter Employees in $500 Million Severance Suit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Elon Musk and his social-media company that claimed thousands of laid-off Twitter employees weren't paid at least $500 million in severance.

The judge in California's northern district said this week that the lawsuit by two ex-Twitter employees incorrectly claimed the company's severance plan was governed by a federal law dictating minimum payment thresholds.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:00/FIN: May Balance of Payments

06:00/ROM: May Industrial production

06:00/NOR: Jun External trade in goods

06:00/GER: Jun WPI

06:00/SWE: Jun CPI

06:45/FRA: Jun CPI

07:00/TUR: May Balance of Payments

07:00/SPN: Jun CPI

07:00/SVK: May Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: May Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

16:59/GER: May Balance of Payments

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-24 0015ET