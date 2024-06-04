By David Sachs

Erste Group Bank plans to launch a buyback program of up to 500 million euros ($545.2 million) in the upcoming months.

The Vienna-based bank said late Tuesday that it received permission from the European central Bank to pursue the program, which executives had previously said was a goal for this year. The program still requires approval from the supervisory board.

Erste plans to cancel its own shares after the buybacks conclude, it said.

