LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The euro fell on Sunday after exit polls for the final round of the French parliamentary elections pointed to a hung parliament, with the left wing New Popular Front grouping likely winning the most seats.

Europe's single currency was last down 0.2% at $1.081, although volumes remained thin as early trading in Asia got underway.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)