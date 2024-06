LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The euro edged up late on Sunday, after Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party won the first round of France's parliamentary elections, although the final result may not be clear for another week.

The euro opened around 0.1% higher to trade at $1.0724, as Monday's Asia-Pacific session got underway. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)