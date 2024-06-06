By Josh Beckerman

The Federal Reserve will release results from its annual bank stress tests on June 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Aggregate results from the Fed's first exploratory analysis, which won't affect bank capital requirements, will be released simultaneously.

This year, 32 banks with $100 billion or more in total assets are subject to the stress tests.

In June 2023, the Fed said the 23 large banks subject to the test had "sufficient capital to absorb more than $540 billion in losses and continue lending to households and businesses under stressful conditions." This was considered a vote of confidence for the financial system after some midsize bank failures earlier in the year.

