(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Friday said she believes the U.S. has strayed from the style of international leadership it had under Republican President Ronald Reagan during the 1980s, and she would like to see a return to that.

"The ability of President Reagan to work so closely together with like-minded leaders from around the world in such a pivotal time for our national defense... instilled that idea of strength as leadership," Bowman told the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Leadership Council Conference, in answer to a question about the legacy of the 40th U.S. president.

"I think we're straying a little bit from that, and I'd love to see us return to demonstrating strength around the world to underlie a lot of our partnerships."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)