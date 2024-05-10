NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Friday the current state of the economy means he is not sure what is next for central bank interest rate policy.

“I’m in a wait and see mode” when it comes to changing the level of the central bank’s interest rate target, Kashkari said in a CNBC interview.

He added there is a "high bar" for another rate hike if inflation data called for it, but he declined to rule such a move out. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)