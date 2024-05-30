EL PASO, Texas (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan on Thursday said she believes inflation is still heading to the Fed's 2% target, although she can imagine "other paths" that the Fed ought to be prepared for.

"I think there's good reasons to think that we're headed to 2% -- we're still on that path, perhaps a bit slower and a little bit bumpier than maybe many thought at the beginning of the year," Logan said at an event in El Paso, Texas. "But there's a lot of uncertainty about that path. And I can imagine other paths that we need to be prepared for. And I continue to be concerned with upside risks around inflation."

