Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down amid political uncertainty, and the mixed implications of slowing jobs growth and likely rate cuts.

An economic slowdown could cause demand for loans to fall, which would be particularly painful given the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates, hurting banks' profit margins on loans.

The yield on the policy sensitive two-year Treasury hit the lowest level since March.

The head of JPMorgan's giant consumer arm, Chase Bank's Marianne Lake, warned that new caps on overdraft and late fees would be the beginning of the end of free checking accounts for Americans.

