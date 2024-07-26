Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement, as inflation came closer to the central bank's comfort zone.

Federal prosecutors charged famed short seller Andrew Left with fraud, accusing him of routinely making exaggerated or misleading statements about stocks to quickly profit on price moves caused by his reports. Left's Citron Research sprang to fame for identifying "lemons" such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals about 10 years ago, but prosecutors allege he now trades on his name, essentially betting that stocks will fall after he publicly targets them.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-24 1740ET