EUR / USD
Exchange rates
EURUSD
|Delayed 04:59:59 2024-07-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.091 USD
|+0.29%
|+0.63%
|-1.18%
|01:52pm
|Goldman challenges Fed's demand it hold more capital after stress test, FT reports
|01:46pm
Mitsubishi UFG Comments on Euro, Says Probability of Far-Right RN Winning Majority Continues to Fade in France
