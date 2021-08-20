Global growth worries bolster euro zone bond markets

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on
Friday, keeping recent multi-month lows in sight given nagging
concerns about the economic growth outlook as the Delta variant
of the coronavirus continues to rage worldwide.
Some concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be looking
to pare back its bond-buying stimulus even as growth slows have
also supported bonds in a week that has seen stock markets
rattled by Fed tapering fears and worries that the global
economic recovery is losing momentum.
Countries from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic
curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens on Friday, as
authorities struggle to rein in Delta outbreaks.
"There's a lot of talk about supply disruptions from Asia
because of Delta variant disruption," said Rabobank senior rates
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"That idea that everything was going to get back to normal
has faded and there's a perception that we could now be at
restrained level of growth for some time."
Such views have supported demand for safe-haven bonds, with
Germany's 10-year Bund yield a touch lower around -0.50%
on Friday. It stuck close to a six-month low hit
earlier this month at -0.52% and was set to end the week around
3 basis points (bps) lower.
Worries that growth may be peaking and expectations that the
ECB would maintain a heavy dose of monetary stimulus following
its recent monetary policy review pushed Bund yields in Germany,
the euro zone benchmark, almost 26 bps lower in July.
With many euro zone policy makers absent for the summer
break, regional bond markets were expected to take their steer
from global events and in particular the debate on the Fed's
next move.
The Fed will announce a plan in September to taper its asset
purchases, likely starting in the first quarter of next year,
according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters
this month.
Across the euro area, most 10-year bond yields were little
changed to slightly lower on the day.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was down 1 bps at 0.56%
, also not far off roughly six-month lows hit earlier
in August.
There was an increasing focus on shifting German election
polls as a Sept. 26 national election draws closer.
The Latest polls show Germany's centre-left Social Democrats
(SPD) have overtaken the Greens and are now closing the gap with
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
"It seems unlikely that a coalition of two parties can form
a government and thus, for the first time, a three-party
coalition will probably have to be formed," analysts at RBC
Capital Markets said in a note.
"This implies that it is likely one of the more traditional
alliances will have to be broken. The question is which one?"
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Philippa Fletcher
and Kim Coghill)