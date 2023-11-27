* Traders look forward to PCE data on Thursday
* Silver up over 1%
* Dollar at 2-month low levels

By Harshit Verma
       Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed a six-month peak
on Monday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and on bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike
cycle, while the focus shifted to U.S. inflation data due later
this week.
        Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $2,009.69 per ounce by
0404 GMT. U.S. gold futures         rose 0.3% to $2,009.50.
    "What's moving gold at the moment is the lower U.S. dollar
because of the recent soft data," said Kyle Rodda, a financial
market analyst at Capital.com.
    "Economic figures coming out of the U.S. this week, both on
the growth and inflation front, will make or break a case for
whether gold remains above $2,000."
    Gold rose sharply earlier in the session, hitting as high as
$2,017.82 an ounce.
    However, "it might have been just characteristic of a sort
of thinner Asian market,” Rodda added.
    The dollar index        edged down 0.1% against its rivals,
not far from a more than 2-month low level touched last week,
making gold less expensive for other currency holders.       
    Market focus now shifts to the revised U.S. third-quarter
GDP figures due on Wednesday and the U.S. PCE price index -
Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.
    Earlier this month, another inflation print showed
weaker-than-expected consumer inflation, boosting hopes that the
Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected.
    Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in
December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut in
May next year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
    Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of
holding non-interest-bearing gold.
     Meanwhile, Japan's October services PPI came in at 2.3%, up
from a revised 2% in September, adding to the belief that the
Bank of Japan will end negative rates in 2024.
    Spot silver        gained 1.3% to $24.61 per ounce, platinum
       fell 0.3% to $927.48. Palladium        rose 0.1% to
$1,069.85 per ounce.

