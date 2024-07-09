* US CPI data due on Thursday

* Fed's Powell: "more good data" will "strengthen" case for rate cut

July 9 (Reuters) -

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held firm and Treasury yields ticked higher, while investors looked forward to the U.S. June inflation data due later this week for more clarity on the U.S. interest rate path.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $2,360.70 per ounce as of 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), after dropping more than 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $2,367.80.

The dollar was up 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields inched higher. [USD/

There's an expectation that the Federal Reserve is more likely to start cutting rates as early as September, which is contributing positively to current market condition, said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Recent U.S. economic data pointed to a slackening labour market, cementing expectations that the U.S. central bank is on course to start cutting interest rates soon.

However, Fed Chair

Jerome Powell

on Tuesday in congressional testimony said inflation "remains above" the Fed 2% target, but has been improving in recent months and "more good data would strengthen" the case for central bank interest rate cuts.

Focus now shifts to the consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday, with recent numbers showing a cooling from unexpectedly high levels at the start of the year.

If markets are shown evidence of still-stubborn U.S. inflation, that may prompt the precious metal to unwind more of its recent gains, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

Traders currently see about a 75% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME Group's

FedWatch Tool

. Non-yielding bullion's appeal tends to grow when interest rates are lower.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $30.91 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $991.90 and palladium slipped 0.5% to $1,003.75.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)