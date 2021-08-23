Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURUSD   

EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Gold prices firm on Delta variant threat, dollar retreat

08/23/2021 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker places gold bullion on display at Hatton Garden Metals precious metal dealers in London

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday after the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs, while investor concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen the global economic recovery also lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.48 per ounce, as of 0403 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,788.80.

The dollar index was down 0.2%, moving away from the 9-1/2-month high hit last week, lifting gold's allure for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"The Delta variant is throwing sort of a spanner into the works on how likely and how soon we could see a tapering announcement," ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a strong supporter for tapering stimulus, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant slows economic growth materially.

In the clearest sign yet of the impact of the Delta variant on the Federal Reserve's plans, COVID-19 restrictions have prompted the U.S. central bank to schedule its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 27 virtually and not in person as planned.

Chair Jerome Powell is expected to give a speech at the event on the economic outlook.

Gold's advance has, thus, far been capped largely by concerns over the Fed's tapering, OCBC analysts said in a note.

"We expect gold to continue trading within a broad sideway trend of $1,750-$1,800 for now, although our near-term bias is to the upside."

Highlighting the heavy toll from the recent surge in infections, Japan's factory activity growth slowed in August, while that of the services sector shrank at the fastest pace since May last year.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3% to 1,011.61 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.8% to $23.20 per ounce, while platinum firmed 1.8% to $1,014.28.

Palladium climbed 1.7% to $2,313.88, bouncing off a more than five-month low hit earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Eileen Soreng


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD)
12:20aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Positive Start in Prospect -2-
DJ
12:20aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Positive Start in Prospect as Powell's Take on Tapering ..
DJ
08/22Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven appeal
RE
08/22Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt
RE
08/22Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul
RE
08/22Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
RE
08/21Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Fed chair - Bloomberg
RE
08/21Lebanon to raise fuel prices in bid to ease crippling shortages
RE
08/21U.s. treasury secretary yellen has told senior white house advisers she backs..
RE
08/20LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef
RE
More news
Chart EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / US Dollar (EUR/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral