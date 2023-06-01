(Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although prices moved in a tight range as investors gauged the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook following a critical vote on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,963.49 per ounce by 0446 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,963.10. Bullion registered a monthly fall in May.

Investors had a muted response to the U.S. House of Representatives passing a bill, which could suspend the government's borrowing limit and avert a default, with market focus now turning to the Senate and the interest rate outlook.

In the short term, gold could trade higher near the $1,980 level, but don't expect an extreme move upside because markets are still speculating more rate hikes by the Fed, said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

Meanwhile, U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in April and data for the prior month was revised higher, pointing to persistent strength in the labour market that could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in June.

Federal Reserve officials including the vice chair-designate, however, pointed towards a rate hike "skip" in June, prompting a quick reversal of market expectations for another hike as the U.S. central bank weighed the value of caution against still strong inflation data.

The dollar index eased from its highest in more than two months, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.52 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $998.33, and palladium climbed 1.1% to $1,376.41.

Given the still persistently high inflation, gold is likely to outperform platinum and silver as these products become stressed out as the concerned markets experience continued downward pressure, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Arundhati Sarkar