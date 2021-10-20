Gold rises as weaker dollar counters U.S. bond yields rally

(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices)
* Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 5-month peak
* Fed likely to wait until 2023 to hike rates- Reuters poll
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by
a slightly weaker dollar which offset surging U.S. bond yields
and lingering fears over sooner-than-expected interest rates
hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,773.65 per ounce by 0341
GMT. The metal rose as much as 1.2% on Tuesday before giving up
most of those gains as Treasury yields rallied. U.S. gold
futures gained 0.2% to $1,773.70.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surged to their
highest since May 20 on Wednesday, raising the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion.
But offseting higher yields was a softer dollar index
which made bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
"Gold continues to hang in there, but I think the writing is
on the wall and as soon as the Fed makes a more hawkish pivot,
gold could ignore higher inflation and trend lower," said
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
If inflation keeps rising at its current pace in the next
few months rather than subsiding as expected, Fed policymakers
may need to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" next year,
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said.
Though persistent inflation would likely be the greater risk
for the U.S. economy over the coming year, a majority of
economists in a Reuters poll expect the Federal Reserve to wait
until 2023 before raising interest rates.
Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced
stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up.
Innes also said higher yields and an uptick in equity
markets suggests markets are still optimistic about the health
of the economy, posing another challenge for the safe-haven
precious metal.
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $23.74 an ounce, while
platinum fell 0.4% to $1,035.85 and palladium
eased 0.4% to $2,089.68.
