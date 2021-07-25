Gold subdued as dollar holds firm; Fed meeting in focus

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday,
hovering around the $1,800 per-ounce psychological level, as the
U.S. dollar held firm, with investors turning their attention to
the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,799.89 per ounce by 0110
GMT.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,798.90 per ounce.
* The dollar index held close to a 3-1/2-month peak
hit last week, making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
* While no policy change is expected from the committee's
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, investors will look out for
clues on when the U.S. central bank might rein in its easy
monetary policies.
* U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a
second straight month in July amid supply constraints,
suggesting a cooling in economic activity.
* A growing number of European countries are raising their
defences to counter the increase in the Delta variant of
coronavirus, trying to pressure more people to get vaccinated.
* Physical gold demand in India was lacklustre last week
with buyers put off by price volatility, forcing dealers to
raise discounts to their highest in nearly a month to encourage
purchases.
* Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold
in the week ended July 20, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed.
* Silver rose 0.1% to $25.18 per ounce, while
palladium and platinum were flat at $2,671.77 and
$1,061.55, respectively.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New July
0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New July
0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New July
1400 U.S. New Home Sales-Units June
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)