MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected ease marginally tracking U.S. yields, at the start of a week filled with monetary policy decisions from global central banks, including the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 6.92%-6.96% range on Monday, compared with its previous close of 6.9419%, a trader with a private bank said.

"We may see some dip in yields at open, but still there is no strong trigger yet for the benchmark bond yield to break the crucial level of 6.92%," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury yields eased on Friday, after data showed that U.S. prices rose modestly in June, offsetting concerns about a higher-than-expected uptick in inflation.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index nudged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in May. The core PCE price index rose 0.2% last month, following an unrevised 0.1% gain in May.

Investors are not expecting any rate action from the Fed on Wednesday, but will pay close attention to Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

Back home, sentiment has turned positive after federal budget and the Reserve Bank of India's draft guidelines to bolster the liquidity resilience of lenders last week, both of which further favour demand-supply dynamics.

From government bond demand point of view, there may not be a sudden spurt but some banks may still see a higher immediate demand, said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

The implementation will happen at the beginning of the rate cut/liquidity easing cycle and thus the impact on margins will be relatively moderate, she added.

In the budget, the government reduced fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.9%, while reducing gross borrowing marginally to 14.01 trillion rupees ($167.35 billion).

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures were 0.1% higher at $81.20 per barrel, after falling 1.5% in previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.1744%, two-year yield at 4.3647% ($1 = 83.7180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)