MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to ease marginally early in the session on Thursday as investors price in the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's smaller victory margin while focusing on declining U.S. yields.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.99%-7.04% range, following its previous close of 7.0272%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Investors may start putting the election results behind and focus on other factors like the sharp fall in Treasury yields over the last few days," the trader said.

U.S. yields continued their decline on weaker-than-expected job growth data ahead of Friday's highly anticipated government employment report for May.

The weak economic data this week has boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver two rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) each this year.

The odds of a rate cut in September have risen to 69%, up from 47% a week ago, while the Fed is pegged to cut rates by 49 bps in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, the Modi-led ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 seats, short of a simple majority in the 543-member house, while an alliance led by him fell short of crossing the 300-seat mark. Exit polls over the weekend had projected a much bigger margin of victory.

Fund managers said Indian government bonds will continue to attract foreign flows even as a narrower-than-expected victory margin for the Modi-led alliance could prompt a shift in policy.

Traders will also focus on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Friday, wherein most market participants are anticipating a status quo in rates as well as stance, while guidance on inflation, as well as liquidity management, would be the key. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.4% higher at $78.75 per barrel, after rising 1.1% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2929%, two-year yield at 4.7368% ** RBI to buy back four securities aggregating to 400 billion rupees ($4.80 billion) via auction ($1 = 83.3930 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)