MUMBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are set to continue in search of a strong direction on Wednesday, as traders assess the recent move in Treasury yields as well as the pace of foreign inflows into debt after inclusion in a global index.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in the 7.00%-7.04% range, following its previous close of 7.0112%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Overall activity has eased in bonds this week, and with major cues, we expect trend of sideway moves in yields persist even today," the trader said.

Further moves in U.S. yields as well as foreign flows would be the key guiding factor for the near term, the trader added.

U.S. yields eased marginally on Tuesday after job openings, a measure of labour demand, rose 221,000 to 8.140 million on the last day of May, the lowest level since February 2021.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still needed more data before cutting interest rates to ensure that recent weaker inflation readings give a true picture of what is happening to underlying price pressures.

Still, caution prevailed on bets that former President Donald Trump could beat U.S. President Joe Biden in the presidential election in November.

Investors continue to anticipate 46 bps of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool .

Back home, investors continue to gauge the pace of foreign inflows into Indian government bonds over the next few days, after an underwhelming response so far, since the inclusion of debt in the JPMorgan index on June 28.

Foreign investors have bought bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which are now a part of the index, worth only 37.7 billion Indian rupees ($451.50 million) on a net basis in three days of the index inclusion. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.4% higher at $86.65 per barrel, after easing 0.4% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.4277%, two-year yield at 4.7474% ** The RBI to auction treasury bills worth 200 billion rupees ($1 = 83.4990 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)