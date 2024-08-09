MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in opening trades on Friday, as market participants await fresh debt supply via the weekly auction, a day after the central bank's uneventful monetary policy.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.86% and 6.90% till the auction, compared to its previous close of 6.8780%, a trader with a private bank said.

"There is no follow-up impact of the policy decision, and the focus is solely on auction today. U.S. yields have also risen and that could weigh on sentiment slightly," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 200 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The supply comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate unchanged, retaining its focus on bringing inflation down even as global market volatility left other major central banks poised to ease policy.

There were no major changes in the commentary or projections, leading to a similar reaction from market participants in terms of rate expectations.

"I think the RBI was a tad more hawkish than in the previous meeting, probably to firmly establish in the minds of the market that it should not expect any rate cut soon," said Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank.

U.S. yields rose further on Thursday and stayed elevated in Asian hours on Friday after data showed jobless claims were lower than expected in the latest week, boosting confidence that the U.S. economy is less likely to face an imminent recession.

The 10-year U.S. yield has risen 30 basis points from the low of 3.67% hit at the start of the week.

The odds for a 50 bps rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September have dropped to 56% from 100% on Monday, while futures are expecting just above 100 bops of cuts in 2024, as per the CME FedWatch tool. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.1% higher at $79.20 per barrel, after rising 1.1% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.9743%, two-year yield at 4.0173% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees of sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1 trillion rupees ($1 = 83.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )