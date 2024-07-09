MUMBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be little changed at open on Tuesday as traders await fresh directional cues from key data prints due later this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.97%-7.02% range, following its previous close at 6.9911%, a trader with a private bank said.

"The market has struggled for cues in the last few sessions but later this week there is local and U.S. inflation data, which will provide fresh triggers," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Monday as investors awaited guidance from the Federal Reserve and June inflation data.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday could give investors more clues on the likely direction of rates.

The probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September is currently at 71%, with traders betting on a total of two 25 basis point cuts for the whole of 2024.

In India, traders await the local inflation data on Friday and the first union budget of the newly-elected government on July 23.

"We forecast CPI inflation eased to 4.6% on-year in June, supported by base effects, even as food prices rose sequentially," Shreya Sodhani, regional economist at Barclays said in a note.

"CPI inflation is likely to drop sharply in the next few months, but the Reserve Bank of India will likely wait for signs of durable disinflation."

The first budget by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government may tilt towards, but not pivot to welfare spending, with a focus on rural economy and job creation, economists at Goldman Sachs said.

KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.2% lower at $85.58 per barrel, after falling 0.9% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2803%, two-year yield at 4.6264% ** Five states to raise 61 billion rupees ($730.70 million) via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.4820 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)