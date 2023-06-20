MUMBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were flattish in the early session on Tuesday, with market participants eyeing a fresh set of triggers to break from a directionless market trend.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0612% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0605% in the previous session.

"With sub-7% levels for the benchmark seen decisively out of reach for now, traders are waiting for any fresh trigger to break the current narrow 7.02%-7.06% band," a trader with a primary dealership said.

The market now awaits the minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of India meeting, which will be released on Thursday and provide further clarity on the central bank's thoughts on inflation as well as the interest rate trajectory.

The RBI kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time, but said inflation needed to move towards its 4% target and it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored".

Bond yields have been moving upwards since then, with market participants expecting the yield curve to flatten further.

Traders will also remain glued to commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve speakers this week, including Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last week, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of half a percentage point hike in 2023. Still, many market participants expect the Fed to raise rates only once and stop the hiking cycle. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 72%.

Meanwhile, Indian states aim to raise 56 billion rupees ($682.22 million) through the sale of bonds later in the day, with the quantum being sharply lower than the scheduled 180 billion rupees.

States raised more funds than expected in the last three auctions, totalling to 654 billion rupees. ($1 = 82.0850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)