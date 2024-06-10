MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose at the start of the week, tracking a spike in U.S. Treasury yields after strong economic data dampened bets of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

India's benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0310% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, following its previous close of 7.0168%. The yield had risen last week, after easing for six weeks.

"We have another eventful week coming up, with factors both locally as well as globally that could provide strong direction, but for now, we may see the yield in a 7.01%-7.05% band," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. bond yields rose after the economy created far more jobs than expected in May and annual wage growth re-accelerated, pushing the 10-year yield higher by 15 basis points on Friday.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 272,000 jobs, against economists' expectations of payrolls advancing by 185,000, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4% after having slowed to a 0.2% rate in April.

The odds of a rate cut in September have declined to 47% from 68% a week ago, while the expected aggregate rate cuts in 2024 are down to 36 basis points from nearly 50 bps last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept the key interest rate unchanged for the eighth consecutive meeting, and maintained its inflation projection while raising the growth forecast.

Nomura remains long on Indian government bonds, but with lower conviction levels, and expects the benchmark bond yield to ease to 6.90% by end of July.

India and U.S. are due to publish their May retail inflation data this week, followed by the Fed's monetary policy decision. A status quo is expected and focus will be on policymakers' projections. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)