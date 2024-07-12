MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields trended marginally down on Friday ahead of fresh supply via a debt auction, even as U.S. yields declined sharply, as softening inflationary pressures raised bets of interest rate cuts.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9746% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, having closed at 6.9832% in the previous session.

"As expected, bonds are seeing offers lined up, and hence benchmark yield is even unable to break the key level of 6.98% convincingly. We do not expect any major move today," a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi will raise 220 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) via the sale of bonds, which includes the 7-year and 40-year bonds.

U.S. yields dropped, with the 10-year yield touching a four-month low on Thursday. However, it pared some of its fall in Asian hours on Friday.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month after being unchanged in May. For the 12 months through June, the CPI rose 3.0%, following a 3.3% gain in May.

A Reuters poll had estimated inflation to rise 0.1% month-on-month, and 3.1% for 12 months to June.

The latest data has led to a repricing of interest rate cut expectations, with the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September jumping to 93% from around 75% before the inflation data.

Chances of a 75 bps cut in 2024 have risen to 46%, up from 27%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

With Fed officials apparently getting a little more nervous about labour market weakness, it strengthens the case for a September rate cut, said Capital Economics.

Market also awaits local retail inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll predicted retail inflation to edge up to 4.80% in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices and against 4.75% in May. ($1 = 83.5175 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )