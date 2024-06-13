MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to decline in early trade on Thursday, tracking a drop in U.S. peers after softer-than-expected inflation data, even as the Federal Reserve signalled rates would be kept high for longer.

India's benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.96%-7.01% range, following its previous close of 7.0121%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"We could see a marginal gap down opening in terms of yields, as the market will react more to the fall in Treasury yields, even as the Federal Reserve's guidance was hawkish, but touching any fresh lows can be safely ruled out for now," the trader said.

U.S. yields dropped on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield touching 4.25%, its lowest level in over two months, after retail inflation reading came in cooler than expected, raising bets of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.

The decline was partly reversed after the Fed maintained the status quo but in a hawkish guidance slashed its forecast to only one rate cut of 25 basis points in 2024, down from three cuts in its March forecast as inflation approaches its 2% goal more slowly than they had expected.

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged month-on-month in May, following a 0.3% increase in April and below the 0.1% estimate. For 12 months through May, it advanced 3.3% versus 3.4% in April and a similar estimate.

Even though the Fed sees only 25 bps of cut, the futures market is pricing in 45 bps of cuts in 2024, with the odds for such an action in September rising to 61% from 53%, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, India's retail inflation rate eased slightly in May to 4.75%, partly helped by a fall in fuel prices although food prices remained elevated, down from 4.83% in April and lower than 4.89% forecast by Reuters poll. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.4% lower at $82.30 per barrel, after rising 0.8% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3141%, two-year yield at 4.7539% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)