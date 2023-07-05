MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to struggle on Wednesday in the wake of Asian currencies declining on weak China data and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve June meeting minutes, due later in the day.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.04-82.06 to the U.S. dollar compared with 82.02 in the previous session.

With the dollar "doing well" and "based on what we have seen" in the last two sessions, USD/INR should hold above 82 and march "a bit higher", a forex trader said.

Dollar buying by public sector banks over the last two days, which market participants reckon was likely for the Reserve Bank of India and oil companies, has helped the USD/INR recover from a two-month low of 81.75.

The USD/INR is poised for a "renewed run" at the 82.20 resistance, the trader added.

Asian currencies declined on Wednesday after data revealed that China's services activity retreated in June. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to the lowest reading since January.

The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.2450 to the dollar. Other Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.4 while the dollar index inched up.

The minutes of the Fed's June meeting are due during U.S. trading hours - the U.S. central bank had opted for a pause in June following a series of rate hikes.

It is looking likely that the Fed will resume hiking rates at the July meeting, with futures pricing in more than an 80% chance of a 25-basis point rate increase.

"With the higher terminal rate forecasts at its previous meeting, more clarity on views around that guidance will be sought in the upcoming minutes," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia, said.

"That said, the minutes could be perceived to be outdated somewhat."

KEY INDICATORS: ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.12; onshore one-month forward premium at 8 paisa ** USD/INR NSE July futures settled at 82.0750 on Tuesday ** USD/INR July forward premium at 6.5 paise ** Dollar index up at 103.14 ** Brent crude futures down 0.6% at $75.8 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.84% ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $300.1mln worth of Indian shares on Jul. 3 ** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $53.8mln worth of Indian bonds on Jul. 3

