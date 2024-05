May 24, 2024 at 05:25 pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after strong factory data.

Orders for durable goods rose 0.7% in April, marking the third straight monthly gain, the Commerce Department said.

Fears that a resurgence in economic growth and inflation would cause the Federal Reserve to indefinitely postpone rate cuts have waxed and waned all week.

