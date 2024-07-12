Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose amid optimism about Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Dockworkers at America's East Coast and Gulf Coast seaports are warning that a strike later this year is growing more likely.

In a development that could shift the trajectory of the presidential-election campaigns, leading House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said he met with President Joe Biden to convey the worries of party lawmakers about their standard-bearer as calls for the president to leave the race continued.

SpaceX is pushing to sharply increase rocket launches in Texas as it races to demonstrate that its new vehicle can fly as designed.

Canadian landing-gear maker Heroux-Devtek has agreed to sell itself to U.S. investment firm Platinum Equity Advisors for roughly $991.1 million.

