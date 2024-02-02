NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. job growth accelerated in January, likely as a resilient economy and strong worker productivity encouraged businesses to hire and retain more employees, a trend that could shield the economy from a recession this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Data for December was revised higher to show 333,000 jobs added instead of 216,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 180,000.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.6% last month after rising 0.4% in December.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock futures pared strong gains and were last up 0.29%, still pointing to a solid opening on Wall StreetBONDS: The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield jumped to 3.986%; Two-year yields rose to 4.353% FOREX: The dollar index turned 0.58% positive

COMMENTS:

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANNEX WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN"We should stop being surprised by surprisingly strong payrolls numbers. The initial estimates are always bad and the benchmark revisions show just how bad. Last January they overstated the level of employment by nearly a quarter of a million people. If the Fed is data dependent, that's somewhat scary. They should base policy on principles not backward looking and noisy data. Manufacturing employment is broadening, so even if service sector growth slows, maybe manufacturing can start carrying its weight. The wage gains are high, but hopefully the Fed recognizes that with strong productivity growth wage gains aren't something to be feared."

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"These are hot numbers, and they explain the reasons why the Fed was hesitant to declare an inflation victory. I'm surprised at the jump in payrolls, and the (December) revision makes this report even hotter than the headline would suggest."

"Wage growth like this gives the Fed a reason not to cut rates anytime soon."

"Bottom line is this report positive for the economy but a negative for the Fed."

(Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)