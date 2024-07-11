Interest rates: CPI reinforces hopes of 2 FED cuts

The bond markets are enthusiastically welcoming a US CPI that is in line with the most optimistic expectations: it is easing towards 3.00% (as hoped) and speculation about 2 rate cuts (September and December) is redoubling.

US T-Bonds are easing by -10Pts to 4.178%, the '2-year' by -13.5Pts to 4.496%, the '30-year' by -8Pts to 4.3900%.

The curve thus remains inverted, but the spread between 'short' and 'long' has contracted from -5Pts to +10Pts.



According to the Labor Department, the US consumer price index rose by 3% in June over 1 year, an annual rate down 0.3 points on May, and slightly below Jefferies' expectations.



Excluding energy (+1%) and food (+2.2%), two traditionally volatile categories, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.3% last month, the lowest level since April 2021 and also below expectations (3.4%).



On a sequential basis, i.e. between May and June 2024, US consumer prices eased by 0.1% in unadjusted terms, but rose symmetrically excluding energy and food.



The Labor Department reported a decline of -17,000 new US jobless claims (to 222.000) in the week to July 1.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 233,500, down 5,250 on the previous week.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits fell by 4,000 to 1,852,000 in the week to June 24, the most recent period available for this statistic.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking to Congress on Tuesday and yesterday, welcomed the recent slowdown in price rises, but also said he was awaiting further progress to confirm the improvement.



On the European bond market, in the absence of any striking stats, the trend is for yields to fall, with the German Bund down 7 points to 2.467% and the French OAT down 7 points to 3.12%, giving a spread stuck at around 65 basis points.

Italian BTPs eased by -7.3Pts to 3.79%.



Across the Channel, while UK growth came in at +0.5% (better than expected), Gilts struggled to keep up with the uptrend in other Western bond markets: they only eased -1.5Pts to 4.115%.





