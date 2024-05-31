Interest rates: negative weekly performance, disparate monthly performances

May 31, 2024 at 01:03 pm EDT Share

The ultimate suspense of the week lies in Standard & Poors' verdict on whether to downgrade or maintain France's credit rating. The consensus view seems to be that France's rating should be maintained, following the government's latest announcements on deficit reduction (20 billion euros in 2024, then 2025 and 2026).



As regards the May 31 trading session, the -1.5% decline in the Nasdaq (in the wake of Nvidia, which dropped -2.5% after 3 hours of trading) and the -0.8% drop in the S&P500 (below 5,200) did not trigger risk-off arbitrage in favor of US Treasuries.

T-Bonds are certainly easing, but only modestly (-4pts on the 10-year to 4.513% and the 2-year to 4.891%), and the weekly picture is less than stellar, with yields stretching by +4 to +5 basis points.

Another - more favourable - scenario could have played out at 2.30 p.m.: the publication of the week's most eagerly-awaited figure, the US PCE index (and, incidentally, Eurozone inflation), turned out, as is often the case, to be a non-event.

The PCE price index - the one most closely watched by the Fed - came out in line with expectations for the month of April: the annual inflation rate remained stable compared with March, at 2.7% in unadjusted terms and 2.8% in 'core' terms (or underlying, excluding energy and food).

The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reported that US household spending rose by 0.2% in April compared with the previous month (+2.65%/1 year), while incomes rose by 0.3% (in line with expectations).



A few hours earlier, European bond markets had had the opportunity to erase all or part of the week's losses with inflation figures for France and the EU.... but that didn't happen.

And for good reason: the provisional estimate of French CPI inflation for May was unchanged at +2.2% (consumers are not feeling such a moderation in prices).

The same applies to the eurozone as a whole: CPI is estimated at 2.6% in May 2024, reflecting an acceleration in consumer price inflation after 2.4% the previous month, according to Eurostat's "flash estimate".



These data will not fuel hopes that the ECB will cut rates at next Thursday's monetary policy meeting, especially as German inflation, unveiled on Wednesday, came in at a poor +2.4% overall and +3% underlying.



Capital Economics does not believe, however, that this tension in May will dissuade the ECB from cutting rates next week, given that it is due to temporary factors, but warns that a pause in July 'now seems more likely'.

The reaction of OATs is little marked (+1Pt basis) but not favorable: the '10-yr' ends between 3.145 and 3.1500% and the weekly balance comes out at +7.5Pts basis.

The Bund posted +2.5pts to 2.6750%, i.e. +9.5pts over the week... and the +10pt barrier was crossed with Italian BTPs (+3pts to 3.99% this evening).

Lastly, British Gilts stand out, easing -1.5pts to 4.3700%, but the week ends with +7pts, and the month with a rally of +40pts, compared with +8pts for Bunds and -17pts for US T-Bonds.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.