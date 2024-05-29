MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 8% on Wednesday, after a judge asked Milan prosecutors to investigate alleged fraud in relation to the bank's 2017 rescue, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

Shares in the Tuscan lender have more than doubled in price since the start of 2023, allowing the state to cut its stake through market placements that drew robust demand from investment funds.

The document showed prosecutors have six months to investigate whether alleged false accounting in 2016 and 2017 was used to conceal that "the bank was not solvent, which would have prevented the state bailout."

The alleged false accounting relates to the classification of loans that should have been classed as impaired and appeared instead as performing.

Italy pumped 5.4 billion euros into Monte dei Paschi in 2107 making use of a so-called precautionary recapitalisation scheme, which applies only to viable companies under European Union rules, so as to avoid using public money to cover any actual or expected losses.

The European Central Bank vouched for Monte dei Paschi at the time, carrying out a health check which unlocked state aid in compliance with EU competition rules.

"I disagree entirely with the decision, which will lead to a new and completely useless trial, given the prosecutors have already ascertained that the defendants acted in good faith and in compliance with indications from national and international supervisors," said Giuseppe Iannaccone, a lawyer representing some former Monte dei Paschi senior executives.

